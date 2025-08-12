BALTIMORE — The pitfalls of drug addiction in the words of the survivors.

“A dude trying, you know, to support his habit, gave me a habit,” a man relayed during an open mic session.

Watch as the group helps educate families on drug overdoses Group takes overdose education to the community

His parents, both users, are long gone now, and 47-year-old Michael Perry is seven months clean with help from a group called ‘The Journey’---one of many who teamed up to offer help at the Upton Market on Tuesday.

“It helps me a lot with my addiction,” said Perry, “You know. There’s a lot of addictions to a lot of stuff, but when you’re dealing with heroin cocaine and marijuana and like the fentanyl that’s in these things now. It’s scary.”

Nicole Bryant lost a year-old nephew to fentanyl exposure five years ago, and her father, Willie Bryant, died last year of an overdose when Narcan failed and others present at the scene didn’t know how to administer CPR.

“He was the leader, like despite his addiction, he showed up,” said Bryant, “So of course, he lived here in the city. He lived not too far from where we are today. That’s what brought me back to here.”

The groups here today are trying to educate the community about drug overdoses---everything from prevention to life-saving techniques after the fact.

Bryant founded her group called ‘We Responders’ to spare other families from her experience.

“If you see something, say something,” said Bryant, “Learn CPR. Learn how to give Narcan. It’s like we’re the first responders.”

They are lessons meant to save lives in a city where addiction knows no bounds.

“This is a dangerous city, but it depends on how you treat your kids and how you raise your kids,” said Perry, “We have to stop pointing that finger, because every one finger you point, there’s three always pointing back at you.”