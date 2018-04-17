Groundbreaking for new science building at Towson University

Construction is underway on York Road for a new science building at Towson University.

It will become the largest academic building on campus. When it's complete, it'll have 50 teaching labs, 30 research labs, 50 classrooms, lecture halls and even an outdoor classroom.

The project is set to be complete by August 2020.

More details will be revealed at a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday morning.

Right now, Smith Hall is the primary science building.