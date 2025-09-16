Grammy-award winning rap artist Cardi B announces Baltimore stop during 'Little Miss Drama Tour'

BALTIMORE — Grammy-award winning, multi-diamond selling rap artist Cardi B is bringing her 'Little Miss Drama Tour' to CFG Bank Arena in April 2026.

The tour was announced Tuesday ahead of the release of her second studio album 'AM I THE DRAMA?'

Fans of the rap superstar have been waiting for her to announce her second album since the release of her debut project, 'Invasion of Privacy,' which included hit tracks like Bodak Yellow and I Like It, which features Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

Officials say this will mark Cardi B's full headline arena run and the biggest tour of her career to date.

Tickets will first be available via Citi and Verizon presales.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, September 22 at 7:00 a.m. until Tuesday, September 23 at 7:00 a.m. through the Citi Entertainment Program.

Verizon customers will also get access to presale tickets on Monday, September 22 at 7:00 a.m. until Tuesday, September 23 at 7:00 a.m. through Verizon Access.

Fans who want to participate in the Cardi B Artist Presale, which will be made available on September 23 at 10:00 a.m., can sign up here.

Sign up must be completed by September 21.