BALTIMORE — Help is on the way to ease Baltimore City's vacant housing problem.

WATCH: Governor Moore announces $50 million for Baltimore vacant property initiative Gov. Moore commits $50M to combat Baltimore's vacant property crisis

Governor Wes Moore announced Thursday that $50 million will go to the Baltimore Vacants Reinvestment Initiative Program, a significant boost to address the city's thousands of abandoned properties.

The program, created by Moore last October, aims to tackle the vacant property problem in Baltimore.

During today's announcement, the governor revealed accelerated award efforts to expedite the initiative.

"A coordinated effort between the State of Maryland, between the City of Baltimore, between partnerships of non-profits and also for-profit sectors, everyone coming from a different place having one unified goal: eliminating vacant properties and rebuilding home ownership in the City of Baltimore," said Moore.

According to the city's housing commissioner, Baltimore currently has approximately 12,595 vacant properties throughout the city.

The funding is expected to help transform abandoned buildings into livable homes while strengthening neighborhoods and increasing homeownership opportunities in Baltimore.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.