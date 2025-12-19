Goodwill to open new store at Reisterstown Road Plaza

BALTIMORE — Goodwill is planning to open a new store at Reisterstown Road Plaza in northwest Baltimore.

A lease has been signed for the former Petco space, confirmed Jonathan Balog, chief marketing officer of Goodwill of the Chesapeake.

The new store will be roughly 12,000 square feet and is expected to open mid-2026.

A smaller Goodwill store at Reisterstown and Fallstaff Roads, a few blocks north of the plaza, will stay open, Balog said.

More new stores are planned in the next two years, Balog says. The expansion comes as Goodwill stores in the Baltimore region have seen a 25 to 30 percent increase in shopper traffic this year.

Donations have also increased, Balog said, and the stores have expanded their donation drop-off hours to accommodate the influx.

Goodwill has also increased its retail staff by 20 percent this year, keeping with its mission of providing training and jobs.