Goats on the loose: Baltimore Police wrangle four-legged lawn crew

Nobody likes weeds—especially in their own yard. Luckily, a group of goats in Southwest Baltimore took it upon themselves to do the dirty work.
Baltimore Police were called to the 3000 block of Frederick Avenue for an “animal disturbance.”
When officers arrived, they found a herd of goats happily grazing away, turning weeds into lunch.
A few more officers showed up to help wrangle the four-legged landscapers, even putting them on leashes. Kids and neighbors pitched in too, guiding the goats back home just a block away.
Because sometimes, heroes don’t wear capes—or badges. Sometimes, they wear horns.