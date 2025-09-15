Nobody likes weeds—especially in their own yard. Luckily, a group of goats in Southwest Baltimore took it upon themselves to do the dirty work.

Baltimore Police Goats on the loose: Baltimore Police wrangle four-legged lawn crew

Baltimore Police were called to the 3000 block of Frederick Avenue for an “animal disturbance.”

When officers arrived, they found a herd of goats happily grazing away, turning weeds into lunch.

A few more officers showed up to help wrangle the four-legged landscapers, even putting them on leashes. Kids and neighbors pitched in too, guiding the goats back home just a block away.

Because sometimes, heroes don’t wear capes—or badges. Sometimes, they wear horns.