Future of Baltimore's Waxter Senior Center unclear due to needed repairs

Michael Sietz
Significant needed repairs mean the future of a Baltimore senior center is unclear.

This is at the Waxter Senior Center in Midtown Belvedere. City officials tell us the 55-year-old building has a lot of problems.

The biggest is the HVAC system that is close to failing. The building's roof also needs repairs, as do the plumbing and electrical systems.

Health Department and other city officials shared options on what the future of the building should be, with patch repairs, renovations, or a new building as options.

But members had timing and transportation concerns with each option.

"We need to know where we're gonna go and some of us can't do not have cars. We cannot do anything without public transportation," a member said.

Officials say there is no timetable on work. There will be other town halls in the future for people to get information and voice their concerns. Dates for those have not been announced.

