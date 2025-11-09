Funeral arrangements announced for Baltimore City Deputy Mayor Anthony Barksdale

BALTIMORE — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Baltimore City Deputy Mayor Anthony Barksdale.

Public viewings will be held on Monday, November 10 and Tuesday, November 11, at Sol Levinson Funeral Home on Reisterstown Road in Pikesville.

Hours on both days are from 5-7pm.

Services are scheduled for 10am on Wednesday, November 12 at New Shiloh Baptist Church, off N. Monroe Street in West Baltimore.

Afterwards Barksdale will be laid to rest at Arbutus Memorial Park on Sulphur Spring Road.

As a former member of the Baltimore Police Department, who reached the rank of Acting Commissioner, Barksdale will receive full police honors during his burial ceremony.

Barksdale died Thursday night at the age of 53.