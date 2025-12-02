Four teens face charges after allegedly stealing vehicle in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Four juveniles are facing charges after being found with a stolen vehicle in West Baltimore.

On December 1, around 11:23 a.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of North Payson Street for reports of a stolen car. Police received a description of the vehicle and located it later that evening at 9:30 p.m.

The occupants—four teenagers—attempted to flee on foot but were apprehended by police following a brief chase.

Police charged each teen, ages 13-14, with unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

Officials say two of the suspects—a 13-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy—have prior robbery arrests.