Four Baltimore firefighters hospitalized after crashing while responding to a call

Equipment issues at Baltimore City Fire "puts even more stress on an already stressed system"
Ray Strickland
Posted

BALTIMORE — Four Baltimore City firefighters were hospitalized Tuesday morning following a departmental vehicle crash.

Officials confirmed Squad 40, based out of the fifth battalion fire station on Liberty Heights Avenue, was involved.

The crew was reportedly responding to a call when they and another vehicle collided nearby on Callaway Avenue.

We're told all four members aboard were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The driver of the other vehicle was also treated at the hospital for injuries considered non-life threatening.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause.

