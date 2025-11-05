Former Safe Streets supervisor arrested on drug warrant in Frederick

BALTIMORE — A former Safe Streets supervisor was arrested in Frederick, the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office announced.

David Caldwell, 39, was wanted on a warrant for failing to appear in court on felony drug charges.

Police say they were able to track down Caldwell to a home just outside of Frederick, where they ultimately found him hiding inside of a closet.

Caldwell was taken into custody and placed inside a holding cell in the same courthouse where he failed to appear.

"It is not a good idea to fail to appear in the Baltimore City Circuit Court, because those cases come to me," Sheriff Sam Cogen said.

