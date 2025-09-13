Former Morgan State president passes away

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University's 9th inaugurated president, Dr. Earl S. Richardson, has passed away the University announced.

He served as president of Morgan for 26 years and under his leadership, the school expanded their academic program offerings and he established new schools.

New schools like the School of Architecture, the School of Social Work and the School of Global Communications.

"I am deeply humble to have followed in the presidency after Dr. Richardson's tenure. The foundation he built allowed us to continue Morgan's upward trajectory, and much of what we have achieved in recent years is possible because of the strong platform he left behind," David Wilson, current president of Morgan State University said.

For his service, Dr. Richardson received numerous awards and recognitions.

Some of these include the Citizenship Award and recognition by President Barack Obama for outstanding service to American Higher Education.