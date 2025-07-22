Former BPD officer sentenced to years five years in prison for assaulting his girlfriend

BALTIMORE — A former BPD officer learned his fate Tuesday following an assault in downtown Baltimore.

Baltimore City State's Attorney Ivan Bates announced the sentencing Tuesday, stating that Eli Winston, 30, was issued a 10 year sentence, but will only be required to serve five. Upon release, he will serve three years supervised probation.

On October 23, 2024, officers responded to the area of East Lombard Street and South Street for reports of a car accident.

According to charging documents, an officer met with Winston, who identified himself as a Baltimore Police officer, but refused to show any credentials. It was later found that Winston had his police powers suspended by the department.

Winston was placed in handcuffs and had a weapon, a Sig Sauer P365, removed from his waistband.

Winston's girlfriend, who was not identified, was at the scene inside of a vehicle. Police noted that as they were investigating the accident, they saw damage to the driver's side door that didn't appear to be from an accident, but from gunshots.

The woman told police that she wasn't aware of the damage, but she added that she was physically assaulted by Winston earlier in the night.

During an official interview with police, she said that Winston placed her in a headlock and punched her inside and outside of the vehicle. She was unable to describe where the incident specifically occurred, but said she recalled being at the intersection of East Baltimore and Holliday Street.

Detectives located a crime scene in the Unit Block of Commerce Street and found two cameras that recorded the assault.

Police saw the woman enter a vehicle, with Winston approaching the driver's side shortly after. Winston then removed an item from his waistband and began striking the vehicle with it.

As the woman pulled out of the parking spot and attempted to flee, Winston could be seen extending his right arm with an object in his hand. He lowered his arm moments later and put the object back into his waistband as the car was driving away.

Winston reappears in camera view on that same block with the woman in her vehicle. She left the vehicle and verbally argued with Winston on the sidewalk. That verbal argument would then turn physical, with Winston striking the woman with a closed fist.

Following the altercation, Winston and the woman were seen driving out of camera view on Commerce Street.

State's Attorney Bates said that Winston pleaded guilty Tuesday to first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, and DUI.

"I commend the victim for their tremendous courage in working with our office to ensure that Mr. Winston was held accountable. The sentence—10 years, with all but five years suspended and three years of supervised probation—sends a clear and unwavering message: those who commit acts of domestic violence, regardless of their position or title, will face serious consequences. I also want to recognize the outstanding work of our Public Trust & Police Integrity Unit, whose dedication and skillful prosecution were instrumental in securing this result," State's Attorney Bates said.