Forgotten portrait of medical pioneer discovered in Baltimore restaurant's storage closet

BALTIMORE — In a surprising historical discovery, the oldest known portrait of Dr. John Davidge, the founder of the University of Maryland School of Medicine, has been unearthed in an unlikely location - the storage closet of a former restaurant in Baltimore's Fells Point neighborhood.

The 1844 painting was recently discovered as the shuttered Bertha's Mussels eatery was cleared out to make way for new ownership. Meg Fielding, Director of the History of Maryland Medicine at MedChi, was alerted to the historic find by a friend helping with the cleanup.

"My first thought was, how come no one knows about this painting? But this is such a Baltimore story - these kinds of hidden historical gems are more common than people realize, especially in the city's old establishments," Fielding said.

Dr. Davidge was a pioneering figure in the history of medicine in Baltimore. He rose to prominence in 1797 following a severe yellow fever outbreak and went on to co-found the College of Medicine of Maryland in 1807, which later became the University of Maryland School of Medicine. Davidge served as Chair of Anatomy and Surgery until his death in 1829, and was also the school's first Dean.

The newly rediscovered portrait is believed to be the oldest surviving likeness of Dr. Davidge, according to Larry Pitrof, Executive Director of the Medical Alumni Association. An earlier portrait that once hung in the building now known as Davidge Hall was stolen in the 1990s and replaced by a replica.

Davidge Hall is currently undergoing extensive renovations, with plans to reopen in late 2026. The 1844 painting will find a new home on display in the refurbished building—a fitting tribute to this long-lost piece of Baltimore's rich medical heritage.