Florida man accused of making social media threats while living in Maryland

BALTIMORE — A Florida man has been accused of making interstate threats while living in Maryland.

Arsham Dizajgan, 27, has been charged with six counts of transmitting in interstate or foreign commerce a threat to injure another person.

Dizajgan was arrested in Gainesville.

The indictment breaks down all of his alleged actions.

Hamas, a foreign terrorist organization, uses upside-down red triangles to mark targets just before they are attacked and Dizajgan allegedly tried to imitate the group's actions.

Beginning in about September 2024 and continuing through March 2025, Dizajgan used TikTok to post photos and videos of Americans with upside-down red triangles over their heads, along with threatening comments.

During the same time frame, Dizajgan also used TikTok to post photos, videos and comments condemning Americans and non-Muslims and celebrating violence against them.

He allegedly did all of this while he was living in Arnold, Maryland.