Five-year-old girl fighting for life after being struck by tow truck in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — An unfortunate tragedy in East Baltimore leaves a five-year-old girl fighting for her life.

On Monday evening the child was hit by a tow truck in the 1800 block of Aisquith Street.

Baltimore Police tells WMAR-2 News the girl was outside walking with her mother on the sidewalk.

A barking dog nearby reportedly startled the mother.

Despite the dog's owner having control, the mother ran across the street, apparently out of fear, leaving her daughter behind on the sidewalk.

The little girl tried catching up with her mom, at which point she was struck by an oncoming tow truck.

At this time the child remains hospitalized in critical condition.