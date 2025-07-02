Five teens arrested for allegedly assaulting, carjacking 41-year-old woman in North Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Five teens were arrested Tuesday for allegedly assaulting and carjacking a 41-year-old woman in North Baltimore.

Police responded to the victim in the 900 block of West 36th Street at 11:08 a.m. and called for a medic to have her transported to a local hospital for her injuries.

Around 2:20 p.m., after a description of the vehicle was dispatched, the Regional Auto Theft Taskforce found the suspects occupying it in the 1100 block of Kenilworth Drive in Towson.

Two 14 year old boys, a 15-year-old boy, a 13-year-old girl, and a 17-year-old boy were all arrested at the scene.

The 17-year-old was taken to Central Booking to be charged as an adult with multiple counts of assault and carjacking.

The other juveniles were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center, where they will be charged accordingly.

According to investigators, three of the five juveniles were wearing ankle monitors due to prior involvement in crimes.