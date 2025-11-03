Five people hit by a vehicle in downtown Baltimore Sunday night

BALTIMORE — Five people were hit by a vehicle in downtown Baltimore on Sunday night.

WATCH: Five people were hit by a vehicle in downtown Baltimore on Sunday night. Five people were hit by a vehicle in downtown Baltimore on Sunday night.

Police say all five people are dealing with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred around 7:34pm in the 100 block of Market Place, near the Baltimore Soundstage.

The vehicle remained on the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story.