Five people hit by a vehicle in downtown Baltimore Sunday night

BALTIMORE — Five people were hit by a vehicle in downtown Baltimore on Sunday night.
Police say all five people are dealing with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident occurred around 7:34pm in the 100 block of Market Place, near the Baltimore Soundstage.
The vehicle remained on the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story.