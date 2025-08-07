Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Firefighters rescue child trapped in railing near the Inner Harbor

Baltimore City Fire Department
BALTIMORE — A young boy was trapped in a railing Wednesday afternoon, but didn't stay that way for long thanks to the Baltimore Fire Department.

Initially the fire crews tried to wiggle the boy free, but it wouldn't work.

They had to bring out a special tool that separated the railing and allowed the boy to escape unharmed.

When the fire department got him out, one of the firefighters told the boy, "you're brave huh?"

Afterwards they let the boy sit in the front seat of their fire engine.

