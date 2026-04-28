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Firefighters battling major three-alarm fire reported at Southeast Baltimore warehouse

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Baltimore City Fire Department
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BALTIMORE — Firefighters are battling a three-alarm fire at a warehouse in Southeast Baltimore, fire officials told WMAR-2 News.

The fire department received multiple calls reporting a fire in the 4200 block of Eastern Avenue at 3 p.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene and reported heavy smoke coming from the warehouse, immediately calling it a working fire.

Officials say all occupants have safely evacuated the warehouse and no injuries were reported.

Traffic has been significantly impacted and will remain that way for the next few hours as firefighters remain on scene.

No additional information was provided.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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