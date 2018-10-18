Explosion at Northeast Baltimore apartment complex sends 7 firefighters, 2 civilians to hospitals

BALTIMORE - A gas explosion caused a fire at a Northeast Baltimore apartment complex, sending firefighters and civilians to the hospital with injuries, Baltimore fire officials said.

The fire is in the 4400 block of Bowleys Lane in Baltimore's Frankford neighborhood.

Seven firefighters were injured fighting the blaze, said Baltimore Fire Chief Roman Clark. One of the injured firefighters was taken to Maryland Shock Trauma with severe injuries. As of roughly 6 p.m. she was listed in stable condition.

Two civilians were also hurt, suffering first- and second-degree burns. The injured civilians and six other firefighters were taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center. A hospital spokesperson later confirmed the six firefighters and one civilian were listed in fair condition, while the other civilian was listed in critical condition.

Flames are still present as the gas is still on at the scene, Clark said. Baltimore Gas and Electric are working to turn the gas off.

WMAR 2 New's Eddie Kadhim is on the scene. Kadhim was told by neighbors that the owner the apartment complex said a boiler exploded. The neighbors said they saw people fleeing the building, including one person who jumped out of a second-story window.

Kadhim said flames were still visible.

Flames are still showing. Red Cross is one scene. A woman I talked to says her diabetes medicine is inside. She was given a blanket and is now being helped by Red Cross. Just saw BGE go into the building across from where the fire is still going. pic.twitter.com/1KyHhlyj5Q — Eddie Kadhim (@EddieKadhimWMAR) October 17, 2018

Baltimore Fire officials say that it may take an additional four hours before BGE will be able to get the gas shut off.

Firefighters are still at the scene with some extensions of fire into the apartment complex. They are containing the fires with heavy volumes of water.

This story will be updated.