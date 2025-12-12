Fifth-generation Baltimore iceman carries on century-old family tradition after father's death

BALTIMORE, Md. — John McPherson V wheels carved ice sculptures for Towson's Fire and Ice Night into the freezer, continuing a legacy that spans more than a century. The 30-year-old is now the sole owner of AAA Ice, a family business that has operated from the same Belair Road location since 1921.

"This is my dad, this is his dad," McPherson says, pointing to a collage of family photos on the wall in his office. "And that's kind of what it's all about. That's what's always been important around here is the family aspect, and we're very proud of that."

This year marks a bittersweet milestone for the fifth-generation iceman, who took over the business alone after his father died unexpectedly in May. Unlike many who distance themselves from family enterprises, McPherson embraced his destiny from childhood.

"When I was little, this is what I wanted to do. It just kind of has always been something that's in my heart so, you know, now it's my turn," McPherson said.

His passion for the ice business began early, rooted in childhood wonder and admiration for his father's work.

"I can't really explain. It's just a passion thing. When I was 5 years old, I remember getting ice out of the refrigerator and I thought my dad made it and I would tell all my friends, my dad makes every ice cube in the world," McPherson said.

McPherson started working at AAA Ice in 2015, learning the trade directly from his father. The business has evolved significantly since its founding, particularly under his father's leadership starting in 1980.

"My dad was the one that took it from a small local neighborhood, pick-up-your-ice, drive-by company to a large-scale distributor for the whole DMV," McPherson said.

His father added delivery trucks and modernized operations, transforming the small neighborhood business into a regional distributor serving the entire Washington D.C., Maryland and Virginia area. Their clients include hotels, the film industry and even the Orioles and Ravens.

As his father's only son, McPherson spent the past decade working alongside him, though no amount of preparation could ease the transition to running the company alone. Today, his team creates elaborate ice sculptures for events like Towson's Fire and Ice Night on Friday, which runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

The commitment to service remains unwavering under McPherson's leadership.

"We're open 365 days a year. We're here, we're not going anywhere, and I really wouldn't rather be doing anything else," McPherson said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

