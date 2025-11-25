Feds bust drug pipeline from Texas to Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A drug trafficking pipeline between Texas and Maryland has been dismantled.

Nine people were indicted on numerous drug trafficking charges in connection to the seizure of 43 kilograms of cocaine.

In January 2025, detectives began an investigation into a group of people they believed were importing large amounts of cocaine from Texas to Maryland.

Benjamin Lopez, Santos Serrano, Brayan Cruz, Pablo Molina, Fredy Chinchilla, Gerson Chinchilla, Hamilton Pacay, German Mencias and Elvin Paz were all identified in the operation.

Investigators say drugs were stashed in multiple locations, including an apartment in Southeast Baltimore and another home in Baltimore County.

Vehicles driven by Molina and Lopez were tracked from Houston to Baltimore. Detectives also monitored the stash locations and watched as Molina, Lopez, Cruz and Serrano allegedly carried multiple pieces of luggage into the apartment.

After searching the apartment, about 43 kilograms of cocaine and a rifle were recovered.

The cocaine had a street value of about $4 million.