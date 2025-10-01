Federal shutdown impacts Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. — Historic Fort McHenry shut down without firing a single shot, and you certainly can’t blame the British.

“Exactly. Fort McHenry has been taken over today,” said Howard Lauridsen who is visiting the city from Clatskanie, Oregon, “Thank you, Washington, DC.”

On the first day of the federal shutdown, visitors found the gates locked and were left hoping it wasn’t their last chance to get a glimpse of the historic site.

“We know this is one of the most historic places in Baltimore,” added Howard’s wife, Diane, “We love history and just wanted to see it.”

And it’s not just the tourists.

Mayor Brandon Scott says the city is prepared to do everything in its power to ease the financial burden that comes with its federal employees who are furloughed or working without being paid.

“Roughly, 12 thousand Baltimoreans are employed by the federal government,” said Scott, “so when you think about these folks not going to work, not being able to provide for their families.”

Of course, the shutdown will not only impact furloughed workers who live in the city, but also those from the surrounding area who spend their money here.

It potentially could affect the bottom line of local businesses, as well as forcing some tough choices for those who can least afford it.

“32.1 percent of our residents here in the City of Baltimore rely on SNAP benefits,” said City Councilwoman Phylicia Porter, “so this government shutdown, while it may be just a shutdown for some, this is literally going to turn into a life and death situation for most for basic needs.”

A potentially dire situation for Baltimore, whether it’s jeopardizing the health of its citizens or shutting down a national landmark.

“Well, I don’t think they should be, but I understand why,” said Michael Kennedy of Greektown, “and I think it’s a real loss for the public.”