Federal Hill crash injures pedestrian: Vehicle cuts off Charm City Circulator bus

BALTIMORE — The sound of music filled the 1100 block of South Charles Street on a Sunday afternoon, when suddenly there came the sound of metal on metal over and over again.

“It looked like that car that was across the street, like a Hyundai, ran this stop sign and I guess the bus tried to swerve around it,” said Gabriel Onyijen.

A Charm City Circulator, which methodically took out a row of vehicles and a light pole as witnesses looked on in disbelief.

“At first, we just heard some screeching. I turned around and it was like slow motion. We see the bus hit the cars right here,” said Onyijen.

Witnesses say there was a single suspect standing with his dog in this outside dining area when a parked car was pushed into him.

“We came out and there was a guy right next to a black Mercedes and his dog,” recalled Onyijen, “It looked bad. It looked worse than it was, because it looked the dog was underneath the car.”

Police say paramedics transported the 77-year-old man to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while others were treated at the scene.

“The bus driver was a little bit shaken,” Onyijen told us, “It was a pretty crazy looking accident so she looked like she was kind of disheveled. I tried to have a few words with her. She calmed down a little bit, but it was a lot to take in at the time.”

Police say the driver of the vehicle, which obstructed the bus, has been cited with causing the accident.

