Fatal I-83 crash leads to homicide discovery

BALTIMORE — A man has been arrested in connection to a homicide that happened in North Baltimore.

Tyler Liggins, 29, has been hit with assault and other related charges.

Charging documents say on July 19, a fatal accident happened on I-83 in Cockeysville, where the car turned over multiple times.

A victim, later identified as Travon Booth, was ejected from the car. Booth was registered to the car but the driver, immediately fled after the accident.

Investigation revealed the car was parked on a lot on Northern Parkway hours before the fatal accident.

Police say surveillance video shows Booth engaged in an argument with an unnamed suspect.

Booth goes into an apartment building and is followed by both this unnamed suspect and Liggins. The two suspects exit carrying something that resembles a "human body," charging documents say.

Liggins allegedly placed the body in Booth's car. The unnamed suspect drives away and is involved in the accident hours later.

Police arrested Liggins a few days later and he confessed to assaulting Booth with his foster brother. Liggins added that he and his brother carried the body to the car parked in the lot and placed it in the back seat.

Police say Booth was assaulted by the duo twice and was unconscious twice.

Medical examiner ruled Booth's death as homicide due to multiple blunt force injuries.