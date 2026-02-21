Facial recognition connects man to murder, armed robbery days apart in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man faces murder and armed robbery charges related to two incidents that happened days apart in Baltimore.

Brian Burrows, 52, was arrested Thursday in connection with a murder at The Broadway Mart on February 13 and an armed robbery at Family Grocery and Tobacco on February 15.

Baltimore Police used facial recognition on a surveillance photo from the homicide scene and identified Burrows as the suspect.

According to charging documents, surveillance video from The Broadway Mart on N. Broadway Street shows a man approaching the counter where Khaled Saleh Mohamed Alshariki, 36, was working. The suspect brandishes a handgun, shoots the clerk once, and then walks behind the counter, taking money from the cash register.

Alshariki was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Two days later, Family Grocery and Tobacco on North Bond Street, just a half mile from Friday's murder scene, was robbed at gunpoint. The documents say the investigation revealed the same person who killed Alshariki committed that robbery.

Video evidence, along with witness statements, led police to arrest Burrows just days later.

Burrows is scheduled to be in court for a bond review on February 23.

