Emergency water main repairs closes major Harford Road intersection

BALTIMORE — Emergency water main repairs are blocking a major intersection on Harford Road.

On Sunday morning Public Works crews began construction at the intersection of 25th Street in Northeast Baltimore.

The following detours are in effect:

- Northbound Harford Road will be closed between Bonaparte/Broadway and St. Lo Drive.

- South Harford Road will be closed along with 25th Street between St. Lo Drive and the Alameda.

- Northbound 25th Street will be closed between Asquith and St. Lo Drive.

Closures are expected to last throughout the day.