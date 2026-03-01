Emergency water main repairs closes major Harford Road intersection

BALTIMORE — Emergency water main repairs are blocking a major intersection on Harford Road.
On Sunday morning Public Works crews began construction at the intersection of 25th Street in Northeast Baltimore.
The following detours are in effect:
- Northbound Harford Road will be closed between Bonaparte/Broadway and St. Lo Drive.
- South Harford Road will be closed along with 25th Street between St. Lo Drive and the Alameda.
- Northbound 25th Street will be closed between Asquith and St. Lo Drive.
Closures are expected to last throughout the day.