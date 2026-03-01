Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Emergency water main repairs closes major Harford Road intersection

High water causing road closures in Annapolis
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Ashley Zilka | WCPO
<p>NEW RICHMOND, OHIO. Feb. 23, 2018. Flooding on the Ohio River closed Willow Street to traffic.</p>
High water causing road closures in Annapolis
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Emergency water main repairs are blocking a major intersection on Harford Road.

On Sunday morning Public Works crews began construction at the intersection of 25th Street in Northeast Baltimore.

The following detours are in effect:

- Northbound Harford Road will be closed between Bonaparte/Broadway and St. Lo Drive.

- South Harford Road will be closed along with 25th Street between St. Lo Drive and the Alameda.

- Northbound 25th Street will be closed between Asquith and St. Lo Drive.

Closures are expected to last throughout the day.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR