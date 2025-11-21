Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ed Reed Foundation provides 10,000 Thanksgiving meals to Baltimore families in need

BALTIMORE — A Ravens legend is making sure families have a meal this holiday season.

The Ed Reed Foundation handed out full Thanksgiving meals to 10,000 people today. Every family at the SEED School of Maryland took home a meal as part of the distribution.

Ravens Legend Ed Reed feeds 10,000 families for Thanksgiving

"The bags are filled with produce, the bags are filled with meat, the bags are filled with canned goods. It's really important for our students because our students really need to know that we have a community that is going to support them," said Dr. Tashawna Miller, director of academics at SEED School of Maryland.

The event is part of Reed's Thanksgiving Blessings Initiative, which provides thousands of meals across Baltimore and New Orleans.

