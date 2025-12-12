Drug group connected to mass overdose event among 3 taken down by BPD

BALTIMORE — City officials announced the takedown of three drug organizations in West Baltimore, including the group allegedly responsible for a mass opioid overdose event in July.

The State's Attorney's Office announced that 19 indictments have resulted from this drug takedown.

Beginning in January 2025, Baltimore police started an investigation into a drug organization operating in the area of the 700 block of Cumberland Street and the 1700 block of N. Carey Street.

This group allegedly sold both heroin/fentanyl, which they advertised by the name "550," and cocaine.

As the investigation progressed, police identified numerous members of the group, including Dominic Lambert, Kevin Fowlkes, Clifton Bryant, Shawn Williams, Eric Morris, Antonio Thornton and one juvenile.

Police say they seized more than $10,000 and numerous drugs after executing multiple search warrants.

The second group operated around the 1700 block of N. Calhoun Street.

Detectives identified Genard Hope, Damon Grady, Eric Briggs, Deonta Carter, Travis Smith, Dejuane Hicks, and Jamie Hawkins as members of what they believed to be an ongoing narcotics trafficking conspiracy.

Drugs, firearms and an undisclosed amount of money were recovered from this group, police say.

The investigation into the third organization began after a mass opioid overdose event at the intersection of W. North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave on July 10.

A total of 27 people were treated for opioid overdoses.

The police presence in the area increased and caused the organization to leave the area.

Shawn Oliver, Kevin Malone, Donte Drummond, Camron Harrison, and a juvenile were all allegedly involved with this organization.

Officials say they established a drug shop in the area of the 2100 block of Brunt Street, where BPD learned they sold large quantities of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.