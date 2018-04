BALTIMORE (WMAR) - Light City officially returned to Baltimore this weekend.

And to kick it off; a never before seen mix of art, sports and technology.

On Saturday, the Drone Prix was held. Drone League racers competed against one another in a course approximately 150 feet long and 30 feet tall.

The course was an attraction in and of itself, as illuminated pieces of art lined the course allowing the drones to navigate through at breakneck speeds.

Youth amateur races are scheduled for April 21, where winners could win cash prizes.