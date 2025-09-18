DPW is flushing hydrants and water mains throughout Baltimore City and Baltimore County

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Department of Public Works is flushing hydrants and water mains throughout the area, as part of regular maintenance of the region's water system.

In a statement, DPW said, water system flushing improves the taste, odor, and appearance of your water, clears sediment from water mains, and ensures hydrants are in working order for emergencies.

What to Expect

Temporary Discoloration: Water may appear rusty or cloudy during flushing. This is temporary and not harmful.

Lower Water Pressure: Some neighborhoods may experience brief pressure drops.

Water in Streets: Seeing crews flushing hydrants and releasing water is normal and carefully monitored.

How to Prepare

Avoid running washing machines or dishwashers during flushing to prevent stains or residue.

If you notice discolored water, run cold water for several minutes until it clears.

Contact DPW if water remains discolored after several hours. In Baltimore City, residents can call 311 and in Baltimore County, residents can call 443-263-2220.

To protect the environment, all flushed water is dechlorinated before it is released, and, whenever possible, water is discharged directly into stormwater inlets to keep streets safe for drivers and pedestrians.