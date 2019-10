BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2500 block of Brookfield Avenue.

The victims, a 32 year-old and a 23 year-old man, have died at Shock Trauma.

This homicide investigation remains open.

Anyone with information about this double murder is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.