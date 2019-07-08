Menu

Watch
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

DOT worker sent to Shock Trauma after underground tunnel collapse

Posted: 5:31 PM, Jul 08, 2019
Updated: 2019-07-09 08:56:25-04
items.[0].videoTitle
A DOT worker was sent to shock trauma after a fire and partial collapse while working underground.

BALTIMORE — A DOT worker was sent to University of Maryland Shock Trauma after a fire and partial collapse while working underground.

Monday afternoon a man was doing electrical work in one of the vaults by Pratt and Howard streets when a fire broke out and the tunnel began to collapse. The man was immediately taken to Shock Trauma in serious condition.

Now, officials are working to make sure the area is safe. To do so, they closed down both the rail line as well as surrounding roads.

David McMillan, Director of the Mayor's Office of Emergency Management, said they're continuing to be focused on the public safety.

"There's a desire to maintain continuity of operations, but at the same time we need to focus on public safety," said McMillan. "We’re making decisions about how we’re able to approach in terms of the speed of this, who needs to be on scene and the approach for repairing both the collapse of the manhole vault but also what’s going on with the tunnel."

As of Monday night, the Light Rail is closed between North Avenue and Camden with Howard and Pratt Street shut down for a few blocks in both directions.

Crews are still investigating exactly what caused the collapse.

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Maryland Mysteries