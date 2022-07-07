Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Do You Want To Work In Public Safety?

Baltimore_Police.jpg
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 07: Baltimore City policeman patch on a his shirt during a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 7, 2019 in Baltimore. Maryland. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)
Baltimore_Police.jpg
Posted at 5:40 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 17:40:15-04

BALTIMORE — If you or someone you know wants to work in public safety, Baltimore now has an opportunity for people to get some experience.

Mayor Brandon Scott signed a bill today that established a public safety apprenticeship program into law. The apprenticeship gives the community, especially youth, the opportunity to get real life work experience and eventually join the next generation of the city's safety officials like firefighters and police officers.

In partnership with District 8's Councilman Kristefer Burnett, the council has also set aside $500,000 to go towards programs like this.

Mayor Scott said at the bill signing, "This is a win for the city for Baltimore, our youth, and another step towards creating a better city. As I often say, we will not be the best fire department or police department until we have created a pipeline from our school system."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019