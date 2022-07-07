Do You Want To Work In Public Safety?

BALTIMORE — If you or someone you know wants to work in public safety, Baltimore now has an opportunity for people to get some experience.

Mayor Brandon Scott signed a bill today that established a public safety apprenticeship program into law. The apprenticeship gives the community, especially youth, the opportunity to get real life work experience and eventually join the next generation of the city's safety officials like firefighters and police officers.

In partnership with District 8's Councilman Kristefer Burnett, the council has also set aside $500,000 to go towards programs like this.

Mayor Scott said at the bill signing, "This is a win for the city for Baltimore, our youth, and another step towards creating a better city. As I often say, we will not be the best fire department or police department until we have created a pipeline from our school system."