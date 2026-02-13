Development in downtown Baltimore gets Board of Regents approval around UMB campus

BALTIMORE, Md. — A project to help revitalize Baltimore's downtown westside, in and around the University of Maryland, Baltimore campus, was approved Friday by the University System of Maryland Board of Regents.

The West Lexington Corridor Development project aims to create a mixed-use district along the 600 block of West Lexington Street, with new residential, retail, and recreation spaces.

"This project is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform a critical avenue of our campus and strengthen our connection to the neighborhood," said the president of the University of Maryland, Baltimore, Bruce Jarrell.

The development is expected to include multifamily residential housing with more than 1,300 beds, 25,000 square feet of retail space, and a new recreation complex.

The project still needs approval from the Maryland Board of Public Works and will need to be reviewed by Baltimore City. If that all goes to plan, the University of Maryland, Baltimore, hopes construction will begin in 2027 and the first openings in 2029.

“The West Lexington Corridor project is central to UMB’s broader Vibrancy Initiative, which focuses on placemaking, connectivity, and enhancing the campus experience,” said Jim Hughes, MBA, chief enterprise and economic development officer and senior vice president at UMB. “We look forward to continued collaboration with our partners at the City, State, University of Maryland Medical System, and local stakeholders to bring this vision to life.”