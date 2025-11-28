Department of Transportation worker dies after assault on the job

BALTIMORE — Friday morning, City officials released a statement following the death of a Department of Transportation worker.

Gregory Turnipseed, a 14-year veteran with the department, suffered significant injuries as a result of a physical assault officials say.

A suspect involved in the assault has been arrested and an investigation is underway.

A joint statement from Mayor Brandon Scott, State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, Police Commissioner Richard Worley, and Department of Transportation Director Veronica McBeth said:

“Mr. Turnipseed was an exemplary public servant, a 14-year veteran of BCDOT working in the Traffic Division. He served Baltimore with dignity and integrity, and we will forever be grateful for his dedication to our city. We will continue wrapping our arms around his family and loved ones, holding them close in our hearts and prayers.”