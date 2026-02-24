Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar opens in downtown Baltimore with viral milkshakes

Craving some cereal? Day & Night Exotic Cereal Bar is now open at 333 North Charles Street in downtown Baltimore.

Owners Brandi and Noel cut the ribbon alongside the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore to officially open the location.

The opening was made possible in part thanks to a Baltimore Culinary Exchange Grant from the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore, which was created to boost culinary options in downtown.

Co-owner Brandi Forte described the concept.

"It's a cereal experience so we specialize in cereal milkshakes, they're called viral milkshakes. TikTok made us famous. We have a milkshake called a beehive, it comes with granola, Honey Bunches of Oats with honey drizzle, with vanilla ice cream. That is my favorite," Forte said.

This is the first of 22 restaurant-based businesses to open that received a grant.

