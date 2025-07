BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating after a cyclist was killed in Oldtown on Friday.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Ensor Street and found the victim, a 58-year-old man, who was struck by vehicle.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact police at 410-396-2606.