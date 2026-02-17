Corrections officer indicted for alleged assault, submitting false reports

BALTIMORE — The Office of the State's Attorney announced an indictment for a correctional officer Tuesday.

Correctional Officer Dewaun Gough was indicted on charges of second-degree assault, misconduct in office and false entry into public documents.

If found guilty of all charges, Gough will face a maximum sentence of 13 years.

The indictment alleges Gough assaulted a juvenile being detained at the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center on March 15, 2025.

Gough then made a false entry in a public record by writing and submitting a false report regarding the alleged assault, the indictment says.