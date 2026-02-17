Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Corrections officer indicted for alleged assault, submitting false reports

Inmate charged in assault of correctional officer
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Abhishek Mehta
<p>Grill closeup</p>
Inmate charged in assault of correctional officer
Posted

BALTIMORE — The Office of the State's Attorney announced an indictment for a correctional officer Tuesday.

Correctional Officer Dewaun Gough was indicted on charges of second-degree assault, misconduct in office and false entry into public documents.

If found guilty of all charges, Gough will face a maximum sentence of 13 years.

The indictment alleges Gough assaulted a juvenile being detained at the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center on March 15, 2025.

Gough then made a false entry in a public record by writing and submitting a false report regarding the alleged assault, the indictment says.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR