BALTIMORE — It's homecoming week at Coppin State University and that means it's time for their fourth annual chopped competition.

Based on the cooking show, students, staff and alumni all compete head to head to see who has the best dish.

Members are asked to apply online, where they're given a prompt to help determine what they'll be cooking.

Coppin State serves up fourth annual Chopped Competition Coppin State holds 'Chopped'-style showdown for Black History Month

"This is an opportunity to build a sense of community. It's building value. It's tapping in to the purpose, character, and culture of who Coppin State University is," Dr. Anthony Jenkins, Coppin State University President, said.

All members have an hour to cook before they have to present their dishes to the judges. The winners earn a golden spatula award.

When the staff was asked why they thought they would have the best dish, they said "because we're special and we been alive longer than them."