A convicted cop killer is facing additional charges after prosecutors say he created fake documents in an attempt to overturn his life sentence.

WATCH: Cop killer charged for fake document scheme Convicted cop killer faces new charges for alleged prison escape scheme

Brandon Grimes was sentenced to life without parole for killing Baltimore Police Detective Troy Chesley in 2007. Now, prosecutors allege Grimes fabricated ballistics documents with forged signatures and mismatched property numbers, then filed a false claim of innocence.

Officials announced the new charges at a press conference, saying Grimes' actions were an attempt to make a mockery of the justice system and the city's crime lab.

"It's the type of crime that is very vicious, mean, heinous, and it's something that my office, our office, we are not gonna stand for," State Attorney Ivan J. Bates said.

The alleged scheme would have cost Maryland taxpayers more than $1.4 million. If convicted on the new charges, Grimes could face up to 142 additional years in prison.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.