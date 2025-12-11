Company pleads guilty to allowing lead paint chips to fall from Baltimore's Television Hill tower

BALTIMORE — A Nebraska based company and its President have pleaded guilty to criminal violations of Maryland's environmental laws.

Back in June of 2022 Skyline Tower Painting, Inc. was tapped to power wash and remove lead-paint chips from a tower sitting atop Baltimore's Television Hill, just yards from the Jones Falls.

During the project Skyline's President, Christopher Mecklem, instructed his employees to scrape the paint chips without using proper containment measures or vacuums, allowing the hazardous substance to be dropped onto residential neighborhoods, businesses, roadways, forested areas, playgrounds, a community garden, and daycare.

This prompted the Maryland Attorney General's Office to launch an investigation.

They collected and tested the fallen paint chips, finding they exceeded the legal threshold for hazardous material.

On Wednesday Mecklem pleaded guilty to improperly handling solid waste and two counts of discharging a pollutant to Maryland's waterways.

Prosecutors have requested a Baltimore City Circuit judge to sentence Mecklem to a one-year prison sentence, meaning he wouldn't have to serve anytime behind bars, plus a $50,000 fine.

Under the plea deal, Skyline would pay an additional $50,000 penalty.

“These reckless actions exposed children to dangerous lead paint chips, contaminating Baltimore playgrounds, yards, and even a daycare center,” said Attorney General Anthony Brown. “These guilty pleas send a clear message that we will prosecute those who endanger our communities and environment.”

Skyline has another pending civil lawsuit in Baltimore City which is set to go to trial in March 2026.