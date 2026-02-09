Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Community leaders oppose housing bill they say prioritizes profit over longtime residents

Community leaders and some city council members spoke out today against a housing and zoning bill they say would make it easier for investors to buy single-family homes in middle neighborhoods and split them into multiple units for profit.

Critics argue the proposal could strain infrastructure, increase density, and push out longtime families from their communities.

"City Council Bill does not strengthen Baltimore. It destabilizes it. It puts profit over people, speculation over stewardship. And short-term gain over long-term community health," Janet Allen said, President of the Heritage Crossing Residents Association.

Those opposing the bill are asking that the process slow down and include more input from neighbors before any changes move forward.

