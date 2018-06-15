Community development grant program announced by Mayor's office

BALTIMORE - A $5 million investment from the City's Department of Housing and Community Development will seed a Community Catalyst Grants Program to support locally driven community development work, Mayor Catherine Pugh and the DHCD announced Friday.

Beginning in July, the program will offer up to $3 million in capital funds and up to $2 million in operating funds for community-driven revitalization. The grant awarding will be a competitive program.

“This grants program is part of a developing comprehensive community development platform,” stated Mayor Catherine Pugh. “We are working to create a new era of funding for neighborhood investment and these catalyst grants are a complement to the recently announced Neighborhood Impact Investment Fund (NIIF). These efforts are designed to promote development and business success."

The process for requesting funds for proposals will follow a series of community meetings to help shape final eligibility guidelines. The City estimates it will begin issuing requests for proposals for operating grants in the summer and capital grants in the fall.

Organizations with an interest in learning more should attend a community feedback session on June 27, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Housing Department of Baltimore City's headquarters at 417 E. Fayette Street). Comments can also be offered online beginning June 28.