BALTIMORE — Baltimore City announced more than $4.6 million in emergency funding to help residents impacted by the ongoing government shutdown, as communities across the nation prepare for SNAP benefits to run out this weekend.

Watch as city officials brace for SNAP benefit cuts Communities brace for SNAP benefit cuts as government shutdown continues

The longer the government shutdown continues, the more likely community safety nets will go unfunded, leaving vulnerable populations without critical support.

"Which means holding critical programs like SNAP hostage, programs that serve mostly young people and older adults, and leaving federal workers, roughly a quarter of whom are veterans without a paycheck," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said.

The city's emergency funding will be available to those impacted by SNAP cuts and federal workers who have been furloughed from their jobs.

"I am announcing over $4.6 million to support programs and individuals who are impacted by the federal shutdown. This funding will help residents put food on the table, pay rent, and cover childcare, and will support hospital-based violence responders," Scott said.

The government shutdown continues as Republicans and Democrats remain at a stalemate over a funding bill. Each side is blaming the other as everyday Americans prepare to feel more economic pain.

"Who does that hurt? That hurts women. That hurts their children. That hurts families. That hurts communities. And at the end of the day, that hurts our nation and devalues what we stand for," Representative Kweisi Mfume said.

House Speaker Mike Johnson blamed Democrats for the impasse.

"The Democrats are out trying to claim that this is all on Republicans because we control the government. We don't control the Senate without 60 votes, so you have to have them," Johnson said.

Maryland has billions in its rainy day fund but is not using those resources to cover SNAP costs without a guarantee the state would be reimbursed by the federal government.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."