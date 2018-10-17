Commercial vehicles restricted downtown Saturday for Baltimore Running Festival

WMAR Staff
11:27 AM, Oct 17, 2018

Large fleet of commercial trucks 18 wheelers parked in truck yard. (Photo courtesy of Getty Images)

5m3photos
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BALTIMORE - Commercial vehicles will be temporarily restricted from downtown Baltimore due to the Baltimore Running Festival Saturday, Oct. 20, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation said. 

From 2 a.m. until 4 p.m., commercial vehicles, including tanker trailers, will be restricted from the downtown and Inner Harbor areas. Cabs, buses and other mass transportation vehicles are excluded.

More specifically, the commercial vehicle restrictions pertain to the following streets:

  • Fayette Street from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to President Street (no commercial vehicles will be allowed to travel on or south of Fayette Street) 
  • President Street from Aliceanna to Fayette Streets (no commercial vehicles will be allowed to travel on or west of President Street) 
  • Light Street from Pratt Street to Key Highway 
  • Key Highway from Light to McComas Streets 
  • Hanover Street from McComas to Montgomery Streets (no commercial vehicles will be allowed on or north of McComas Street, including Hanover Street) 
  • Pratt and Lombard Streets from Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to President Street 
  • I-395 at the Martin Luther King, Jr. split to Pratt Street (no commercial vehicles will be permitted on I-395) 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top