Commercial vehicles restricted downtown Saturday for Baltimore Running Festival

Large fleet of commercial trucks 18 wheelers parked in truck yard.
BALTIMORE - Commercial vehicles will be temporarily restricted from downtown Baltimore due to the Baltimore Running Festival Saturday, Oct. 20, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation said.
From 2 a.m. until 4 p.m., commercial vehicles, including tanker trailers, will be restricted from the downtown and Inner Harbor areas. Cabs, buses and other mass transportation vehicles are excluded.
More specifically, the commercial vehicle restrictions pertain to the following streets: