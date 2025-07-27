Colorful new mural celebrates Black legacy and culture at future site of AFRO headquarters

BALTIMORE — A vibrant new mural celebrating Black legacy, culture, and connection made its debut Sunday in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood.

WATCH: New mural celebrates black legacy at future AFRO newspaper headquarters

The artwork is the result of a collaboration between Creative Nomads and AFRO Charities, with a replication planned for the fence surrounding the Upton Mansion during its ongoing construction.

"The themes that we received from the visioning process with the community was represented on the mural and so there's themes of the excellency of West Baltimore, the history of the AFRO, and then also just the vibrancy of the community with the colors which all happen to be colors from the AFRO's brand palette," said Daugherty.

The $16 million redevelopment project will transform the historic Upton Mansion into the AFRO American Newspaper's headquarters and research center for the AFRO Archives.

Sunday's unveiling celebration included free food, a bounce house, music, and snow cones for community members.

The Upton Mansion redevelopment project is expected to be completed by late June 2026.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.