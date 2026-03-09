City Schools staff member found dead in Arundel Elementary Monday morning

Deborah Tolson, a math interventionist at Arundel Elementary School, was found dead inside the school Monday morning.

Students were released at 10:15 a.m. after learning of her death.

Tolson, 75, had worked at Baltimore City Public Schools for 23 years.

"Ms. Tolson was a very beloved member of our school community for seven years. A pillar of the school community, she was beloved by both students and staff," said Principal Kerry-Ann Malcom in a letter to the school community. "We are taking several steps to support our students and staff to assist them with their grief."

Police said they didn't observe any signs of trauma or foul play.

"Our hearts and thoughts remain with Ms. Tolson's family and friends, as well as our entire school community, in this difficult time," Malcom said.

This story is developing.