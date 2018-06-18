City leaders and faith groups rally for 'Souls to Polls'

BALTIMORE (WMAR) -

Local faith groups and city leaders gathered Sunday for the souls to the polls event.

It’s a non-partisan, grassroots initiative encouraging everyone, especially their congregation to get out and cast their ballots.

A rally was then held at the public safety training center featuring gospel singing, prayer and words of encouragement from notable pastors and elected officials from around Baltimore.

Current Baltimore States Attorney Marilyn Mosby was in attendance and hopes events like this happen every election. “ The church has always been the epicenter of the social justice movement in this country and it is inspiring to see so many of our faith leaders providing much needed leadership in an effort to increase the number of Baltimoreans showing up to the voting booth. I hope this will happen every election."

Early voting in Maryland ends this Thursday at 8 p.m.